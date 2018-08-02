New Jersey Supreme Court Tightens Standards for Expert Testimony

The New Jersey Supreme Court clarified and toughened the standards for mass tort actions against drug companies and other manufacturers in a decision Wednesday involving the acne medication Accutane.

Its decision, praised by business groups and lawyers representing pharmaceutical and medical-device companies, requires courts to use the same methods federal and most states courts use in determining whether expert testimony is reliable; that is, whether the testimony is considered to be scientifically valid. In summary, Justice Jaynee LaVecchia wrote for the court, “An expert must demonstrate the validity of his or her reasoning.”

Lawyers defending pharmaceutical companies said clarifying and tightening the state’s standard for expert testimony should go a long way toward thwarting the filing of class-action suits and mass-tort cases in New Jersey, as lawyers tend to engage in “forum shopping” to find the state where they think they have the greatest chance of winning. New Jersey is or has been home to many pharmaceutical companies, and the state Supreme Court had relaxed its reliance on a “general acceptance” standard for judging evidence: whether the testimony is generally accepted as reliable by scientific standards.

Click here for the full article »