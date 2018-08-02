news

Helping NJ Prisoners Get on College Track

Rutgers University undergraduate Boris Franklin never envisioned himself as a student, but today he’s working toward a psychology degree after serving 11 years in prison for a deadly drug deal.

“I never imagined going to college before NJ-STEP, so I didn’t think, ‘OK, I’m going to get out of prison and go to school.’ This was completely new to me,” said Franklin, who has made the transition with the help of the New Jersey Scholarship and Transformative Education in Prisons Consortium (NJ-STEP).

