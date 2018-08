New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said yesterday that a federal judge’s decision to temporarily block a Texas company from posting computer files that let people make guns with a 3D printer is a big win for public safety.

The so-called ghost guns can’t be traced by law enforcement.

Grewal said if the state finds other websites that offer 3D blueprints that can be used to manufacture guns he’ll take them down.

