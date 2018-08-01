Sale of Oyster Creek Could Speed Up Decommissioning by Decades

Exelon yesterday announced it has agreed to sell the Oyster Creek nuclear power plant to Holtec International, a step that could accelerate the decommissioning of the nation’s oldest commercial nuclear unit to just eight years.

The purchase of the 636-megawatt plant will not affect the scheduled shutdown of the facility by October. Holtec, a company involved in used nuclear-fuel management technologies, will assume all decommissioning and restoration activities on the 700-acre site in the Forked River section of Lacey Township.

The sale of the plant, terms of which were not disclosed, comes as Exelon is in the midst of seeking approval for a decommissioning plan that would end in 2078. At a public hearing on the closing earlier this month, there was much criticism of taking 60 years to shut down the facility.

