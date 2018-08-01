NJ Suburbs Bounce Back as Older Millennials Go for House and Garden

A new report suggests suburban living in the metropolitan region may not be passé after all, although New Jersey’s urban counties are continuing to grow even faster than the suburbs.

The new Rutgers Regional Report released yesterday indicates a possible resurgence of interest in suburban living in the New York-New Jersey metro area, as population growth between 2016 and 2017 in the 27 suburban-ring counties around New York City and northeastern Jersey outpaced growth in the city and urban Essex, Hudson and Union counties in terms of the number of residents. As a percent of total population, the urban and suburban areas grew at the same rate — 0.2 percent.

However, data in the report titled “The ‘Burbs’ Bounce Back: ‘Trendlet’ or ‘Dead Cat Bounce’?” also show that New Jersey’s three urban counties had the highest population growth rate in the four-state region. That indicates the continued popularity of Jersey City and the rest of Hudson County, as well as Essex and Union counties, which are dominated by communities with the public transit, walkable downtowns and nightlife that the millennial generation craves. Population in those three urban counties grew by 0.6 percent from 2016 to 2017, compared with a rate of 0.3 percent for New Jersey’s surrounding suburban counties, and 0.2 percent for the entire region.

