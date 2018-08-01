Make Extra Mortgage Payments, Get a New State Tax Credit

Citing a need to do more to help middle-class residents build up home equity in high-cost New Jersey, lawmakers are proposing a new tax credit that would reward homeowners for making extra mortgage payments.

The proposed new tax credit is being modeled on a similar piece of federal legislation, and the state version would be worth as much as $1,000 annually if legislation now under consideration in the State House becomes law.

The push to encourage homeowners to get ahead on their mortgages also comes as the GOP-led Congress is considering making permanent a series of federal tax-code changes that are expected to hurt many New Jersey residents and the state’s housing market. These include a cap on a longstanding federal write-off for state and local taxes known as SALT.

Click here for the full article »