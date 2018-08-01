Governor Appoints Monitor for Newark’s Troubled University Hospital

Trouble at University Hospital in Newark, the state’s only public acute-care facility, has been brewing for a while, with various monitoring agencies and advocacy organizations sounding the alarm about the quality of care, financial stability, and its role as a community institution.

On Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy responded, signing an executive order that required the state Department of Health to appoint a monitor to oversee the hospital’s affairs indefinitely. DOH Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal selected longtime healthcare executive Judy Persichilli, a nurse and New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute board member.

“Given the scope of the problems found at University Hospital, these immediate actions are necessary to ensure the facility can continue providing the highest level of care to the community while it gets its fiscal house in order and improves its health care quality,’’ Murphy said.

