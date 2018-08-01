Down Payment on Murphy’s Plan for Free Community College in NJ

In what officials hope will be the first step toward eventually making community colleges tuition-free in New Jersey, a new pilot program means that hundreds of students may not have to pay tuition starting with the next spring semester.

The Community College Innovation Challenge is a new pilot program that will allow schools to give out additional grants to cover students with any unmet financial need, essentially bringing them to free tuition. Not every school or every student will be eligible. Only colleges that apply and are accepted into the program will be able to give students the special grant money, but all community colleges that apply will receive some baseline funding.

“We’re taking a crucial first step by testing the Community College Opportunity Grants at a select number of colleges,” David Socolow, executive director of the Higher Education Student Assistance Authority said in a statement. “This initial phase will not only help thousands of students next spring … but also will provide valuable lessons for future expansions of the program to offer free tuition to more students.”

