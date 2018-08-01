New Jersey’s “uninsurance” rate ticked up in 2017 to 11.8 percent; it had been 10.6 percent the previous year. This is among the statistics related to health insurance in the Garden State that are highlighted in Trump's ACA Sabotage: Bad Medicine for New Jersey, a new report on what GOP efforts to kill the Affordable Care Act have meant here. The report is by the progressive think tank, New Jersey Policy Perspective.

One key figure cited in the report — 18. That’s the number of actions the report says the Trump administration has taken to undermine the ACA. Among those acts of “sabotage,” it lists reducing funds for navigators in New Jersey by 68 percent (from $1.9 million in 2016 to $600,000 in 2018); cutting outreach funds for 2019 by one-third (down to $400,000); cutting national funding for advertising by 90 percent. But, probably the most cutting action of all comes fourth on the list: repealing the federal individual mandate for people to have health insurance.

“While New Jersey has taken steps to protect its residents from the Trump administration, more must be done to combat the barrage of attacks on New Jersey’s health care market," said Raymond Castro, NJPP director of health policy.

