Trump & Co. Hope to Make SALT Cap Permanent

New Jersey residents who’ve kept a spark of hope alive that the SALT (state and local tax) cap rolled out with Trump’s $1.5 billion tax package might be rolled back someday may just have had that spark snuffed out.

The tax bill is set to expire in 2025, but now there’s a push from President Donald Trump and other congressional Republicans to make it permanent. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady said the best way to continue to strengthen America’s economy is with America’s middle-class families and small businesses.

