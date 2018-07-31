news

Newark Students Struggle to Earn College Degree in Six Years

More Newark students are enrolling in college and earning degrees, according to a new analysis that tracks the trajectories of thousands of students after high school.

Yet even with those gains, most Newark students still end up with only a high school diploma, putting them on par with low-income students across the country but behind the rest of the state and the United States overall in terms of college attainment.

Whether Newark students complete college depends to a large extent on which high school they attend, according to the report by the Newark City of Learning Collaborative and Rutgers University-Newark’s School of Public Affairs and Administration. Graduates of the city’s selective magnet schools are three times as likely to earn a college degree within six years as traditional high school graduates are.

