Meadowlands Hotel-Room Tax Quietly Expanded Beyond Former Strict Limits

A revamped version of a special room tax on hotels in the Meadowlands district is set to take effect tomorrow, and it has the potential to put an end to sizable state bailouts for the region’s longstanding tax-sharing arrangement.

The key element of the tax-policy change was signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy earlier this month; it expands the geographic area where hotel rooms are subject to an existing 3 percent Meadowlands district room-tax.

The 3 percent rate won’t change at all. But beginning tomorrow, it will be levied on rooms in any hotel that is located within one of 14 Meadowlands host communities, instead of just on hotels located within the environmentally sensitive Meadowlands district itself.

