Civil Rights Coalition Calls for End to Core Element of NJ Bail Reform

A coalition of civil rights groups is calling for an end to the use of computer risk-assessment tools such as the one New Jersey uses in pretrial release decisions, saying these can worsen racial disparities in the criminal justice system and lead to greater incarceration.

At the same time, though, New Jersey’s recent move away from a system that depends on monetary bail has led to a drop in the number of people detained while awaiting trial. The state’s new bail reform also allows for a hearing where those who are ordered held can argue for their release, one coalition member noted. In the first six months of this year, nearly two-thirds of those defendants initially ordered detained wound up being released pending trial, according to data from the state Administrative Office of the Courts. The number of people held pretrial dropped by almost 30 percent from the start of criminal justice reform through June 30.

Still, that does not mean civil rights activists support New Jersey’s use of an algorithmic-based risk assessment. The state’s courts still have not released data on the number of people detained according to race and ethnicity over the last several years, in order to compare the pre-reform and post-reform periods. Without that data, it is impossible to see whether there has been a change in the racial disparity of those being held for what could be a significant amount of time while awaiting trial, which could take up to two years under the law.

