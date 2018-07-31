New Jersey’s Attorney General Gurbir Grewal has joined with nine other state attorneys general in a lawsuit to prevent a firearms developer from releasing computer files that can be used to create untraceable guns on a 3-D printer.

The developer, a Texas-based company called Defense Distributed, has threatened to release the files to the public on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

The complaint against the U.S. Department of State, filed yesterday by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson in federal court, was joined by California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, and Pennsylvania. The action seeks to stop a settlement and rule changes that would allow Defense Distributed to post files online to allow individuals to print guns using 3-D printers.

