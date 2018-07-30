The Babies in New Jersey Who Start Out with ‘Odds Stacked Against Them’

The first few years of a child’s life are critically important to growth and development, and New Jersey’s youngest residents are poorer and face greater challenges than older children, particularly if they are members of a minority race, a new report shows.

The first ever Babies Count report from Advocates for Children of New Jersey, which produces annual Kids Count reports, indicates that 57 percent of children under age 3 in the state are either Hispanic, black, Asian or multiracial and some of these groups are more vulnerable than older children to health and safety problems. The goals of the report, released today, are to highlight data on New Jersey’s 310,000 infants and toddlers, who are often lost among figures describing general child statistics, and inform public officials so they can address these issues.

“Our babies are just starting out in life and already have the odds stacked against them,” said Cecilia Zalkind, ACNJ’s president and CEO. “By targeting this age group, policymakers and state leaders have an opportunity to change the trajectory and lead babies on the pathway to a healthy and productive future.”

Click here for the full article »