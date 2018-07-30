Rule Allowing State Workers to Donate Unused Leave to Co-Workers to be Made Law

Op-Ed: Harnessing Offshore Wind — Do it Fast, But Do it Right

Op-Ed: Harnessing Offshore Wind — Do it Fast, But Do it Right Jul 30

State employees can donate unused time off to a co-worker who has exhausted all their own allotted leave in New Jersey under an existing employment regulation, but now lawmakers want to see that longstanding policy become codified as a matter of law.

The state’s donated-leave policy has won praise for fostering an atmosphere of teamwork among government workers since it gives co-workers a way to directly support colleagues who are fighting a significant illness or are caring for a seriously ill family member.

The legislation seeking to make the employment policy permanent through law would also make it easier to donate unused sick and vacation days to pregnant co-workers who may require lengthy absences from work. It was easily passed by the state Senate last week.

Click here for the full article »