Op-Ed: Harnessing Offshore Wind — Do it Fast, But Do it Right

After eight years of little to no action, the Murphy administration has made clear it will embrace offshore wind for New Jersey. The state squandered a tremendous opportunity to act earlier in the decade, meaning we must move and move fast. Moving fast, however, should not keep us from ensuring we harness offshore wind in a smart, cost-efficient manner with a focus on building a competitive industry that will thrive in the long term.

Last week, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities held a public hearing in Mercer County to gain feedback and ideas on issues related to the first 1,100-megawatt solicitation. Included in that was the question of how to best get the wind energy from offshore turbines back to the New Jersey mainland. Unfortunately, current state law prevents this from happening in the way that makes the most sense. Instead, it leaves open the real possibility that offshore-wind policy will simply create a monopoly that could have bruising impacts on ratepayers.

Anbaric is a transmission development company with a history of delivering projects on budget and on time. In fact, Anbaric is the only company in the last decade to have successfully developed two 660-megawatt electricity transmission lines right here in New Jersey.

