EPA Tried to Ease Rule on Truck Pollution but Backs Off — For Now

Reversing course, the federal Environmental Protection Agency has decided against blocking enforcement of a new rule aimed at limiting pollution from super-polluting diesel trucks.

New Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler opted to enforce so-called glider truck requirements one week after the D.C. Circuit Court issued a temporary stay against a prior agency decision not to enforce the regulation.

The court decision indicated it would side with environmental groups and several states, including New Jersey, that sued the agency for ceasing to enforce the rule, which was put in place by the Obama administration.

