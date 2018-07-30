Budget Breakdown: The Billions Spent on Education

Op-Ed: Harnessing Offshore Wind — Do it Fast, But Do it Right

Op-Ed: Harnessing Offshore Wind — Do it Fast, But Do it Right Jul 30

In the second “Budget Breakdown,” a multipart analysis by NJTV News on New Jersey’s $37.4 billion budget for the 2019 fiscal year, John Reitmeyer, NJ Spotlight’s budget and public finance writer, delves into the spending on education, the biggest item.

Discussing education’s $15 billion allocation with NJTV’s Rhonda Schaffler, Reitmeyer points out that’s more than 40 percent of the total budget, or “...enough money to fully fund a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River, with some money left over to buy some new trains.”

The largest portion of education funding, about $9 billion, goes toward what’s known as “formula aid” to school districts. Another $2.5 billion goes to pay for retired teachers’ pension and health-benefit costs.

Click here for the full article »