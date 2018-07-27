news

Rutgers–New Brunswick Chancellor Steps Down After Just One Year

Rutgers University Chancellor Debasish "Deba" Dutta tendered his resignation on Tuesday — just one year into the job. The announcement was sudden, startling those outside the institution. A key issue seems to be a difference of opinion between Dutta and President Robert Barchi about the role of chancellor and how the position should evolve.

In a story first reported by the Daily Targum, the school’s independent newspaper, Dutta wrote in a letter to students: “(It) has become clear that my vision for the chancellorship is not in alignment with that of the university. It is only fair that I step aside and let the University select a new leader for the New Brunswick campus.”

Dutta has stepped down from the chancellor position effective immediately and will serve as a distinguished professor in the school of engineering. He will continue to claim his chancellor’s salary of $480,000 during a one-year sabbatical.

