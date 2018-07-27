Radio Station Suspends Hosts for Using Racial Slur Against State Attorney General

A Critical Question for NJ Towns: What Do You Do with a Dying Mall?

A Critical Question for NJ Towns: What Do You Do with a Dying Mall? Jul 27

A New Jersey radio station with a long history of having its on-air hosts stir the pot with offensive commentary has suspended two of its personalities for 10 days after they made racist comments about state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

The action taken yesterday by Ewing-based NJ 101.5 FM came a day after longtime midday hosts

Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco made an issue out of Grewal’s name on air and called him “turban man” during a discussion of his recent decision to temporarily stop prosecuting low-level marijuana crimes in New Jersey.

Click here for the full article »