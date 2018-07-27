Op-Ed: EDA Challenges NJ to Rethink ‘Old Ways,’ Become Innovative Again

New Jersey has always been a cradle of American innovation. From Thomas Edison and Robert Wood Johnson to Albert Einstein and Shirley Ann Jackson, the Garden State has been a source of big thinking and new ideas that changed the world. However, over the last several decades, the stakes have been raised: More states are vying for the mantle of innovation leader than ever before. To compete and win in the 21st century economy, we need to rekindle our commitment to innovation and recapture the invention-based growth that created a path to the middle class for millions of New Jersey residents.

After years of economic stagnation, Gov. Phil Murphy is making the innovation economy core to his vision for a stronger and fairer New Jersey. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (EDA) shares this commitment, as innovation not only holds the promise of new jobs and private investment — essential to growing our economy — it also delivers solutions and technologies that improve the day-to-day lives of New Jersey residents.

We are starting by focusing on our cities and downtowns. Somewhere today in a classroom in Newark or Paterson or Camden or Trenton is the state’s next great innovator — and she or he needs our support.

Click here for the full article »