Grewal Tries to Block Texas Company’s Release of Plans for 3-D Guns on Internet

New Jersey’s Attorney General on Thursday took the first step toward trying to prevent residents from being able to make their own guns using a 3-D printer, saying the technology “threatens public safety” in a state with among the toughest gun control laws in the nation.

The state’s action is the latest effort to stop the public release via the internet of plans for “printable” guns. Three major national gun control organizations — Everytown for Gun Safety, the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence and the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence — were in federal court in Texas yesterday trying to keep the information offline by arguing that a court settlement allowing the distribution of the plans is illegal.

Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal sent a letter to technology company Defense Distributed, of Texas, ordering the company to “cease and desist from publishing printable-gun computer files for use by New Jersey residents.” The company’s website states that it has settled a multi-year federal lawsuit with the U.S. Department of State regarding its DEFCAD files and it plans to make that material available for download next Wednesday — enabling those who sign up to “print” 10 guns, including an AR-15 assault weapon like those used in many recent mass shootings across the country.

