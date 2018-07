A Critical Question for NJ Towns: What Do You Do with a Dying Mall?

Jul 27

Malls all across New Jersey are dying, and it’s a very public death — with marquees telling visitors and those cruising past on local roads that stores are vacant or out of business.

In fact, of the 28 enclosed malls scattered across the Garden State, many are struggling to stay profitable. High-end enclaves like The Mall at Short Hills, tend to be the exception.

