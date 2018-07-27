AG Challenges Federal Agency for Inadequate Review of Gas Pipelines

A Critical Question for NJ Towns: What Do You Do with a Dying Mall?

A Critical Question for NJ Towns: What Do You Do with a Dying Mall? Jul 27

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is failing in its mission if it does not consider how new natural gas pipelines contribute to climate change, according to comments submitted yesterday by New Jersey’s Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

Joining five other states and the District of Columbia in a challenge to FERC’S “inadequate review” of the pipelines, Grewal told the federal agency its present policy for pipeline review and certification does not fully satisfy its obligations to protect the public interest.

“Unless FERC considers how a new pipeline contributes to climate change, it cannot fulfill its statutory mission, because there is nothing more critical to the public interest,’’ Grewal said in the accompanying comments. The agency is seeking input on updates to its gas pipeline certification policy, which was last updated in 1999.

