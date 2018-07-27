ACLU-NJ Sues School Districts for Asking About Immigration Status

A Critical Question for NJ Towns: What Do You Do with a Dying Mall?

A Critical Question for NJ Towns: What Do You Do with a Dying Mall? Jul 27

A decade ago, the ACLU-New Jersey first started surveying the state’s public school districts regarding what they asked about children’s immigration status. Any such request violates state and federal law and regulations dating back at least 30 years.

The picture wasn’t pretty: More than 130 districts were called out for illegal practices and policies — and many quickly fixed their shortcomings.

Ten years later, the problems have persisted, even as the rights and plights of immigrant families have become front-page news. A number of New Jersey schools are still asking the wrong questions or requesting the wrong documents.

Click here for the full article »