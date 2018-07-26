The Department of Banking and Insurance announced today that it issued fines and ordered the return of funds owed consumers totaling $12.5 million in the first half of 2018. Fines adding up to $4.1 million were imposed on companies and individuals for violations of state insurance, banking, and real estate laws.

In the first quarter of 2018, licensees and carriers were ordered to repay real estate, insurance, and banking consumers $5 million as part of DOBI investigations resulting from formal complaints. The department also imposed a total of $2.7 million in fines.

“These actions should send a clear message that the Department takes very seriously its mission to ensure that New Jersey residents are protected and regulated entities are operating in compliance with the law,” said Commissioner Marlene Caride.

