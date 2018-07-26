Hoping for the Next Google, State Will Help Pay Rent of Startups and Tech Firms

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration is launching a new economic-development program to encourage startups and tech firms to grow their companies at one of New Jersey’s small-business incubators or accelerators.

The state will subsidize up to six months’ worth of rent for participating firms under the new program, which will be administered by the state Economic Development Authority through an initial investment of $500,000.

The idea is to help the startups take advantage of resources that are provided by business incubators and other collaborative workspaces while freeing up more of their own funds for research and other activities that could help the firms become successful, said Murphy as he announced the initiative during an event in Princeton yesterday.

