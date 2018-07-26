Extending National Flood Insurance Program Through Hurricane Season

BPU Orders Utilities to Do Better Job Keeping Lights on During Big Storms

BPU Orders Utilities to Do Better Job Keeping Lights on During Big Storms Jul 25

The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation yesterday to extend the National Flood Insurance Program for four months. The program had been set to expire at the end of this month, but now will continue through the end of November.

U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-3), who represents a part of Ocean County that suffered extreme damage during Superstorm Sandy, co-sponsored the legislation.

The program has been under severe financial stress in recent years because of frequent, damaging hurricanes. Currently, it’s about $20 billion in debt. (The extension bill is awaiting Senate action.)

Click here for the full article »