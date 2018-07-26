Charges of Racism Leveled at Assembly Hearing on Affordable Housing

Accusations of racism were thrown at municipal officials who oppose affordable housing at a state Assembly hearing yesterday that was called to air concerns about the system of setting housing obligations, which can sometimes require municipalities to allow for more than 1,000 units within their borders.

About 100 people crowded two hearing rooms and some waited several hours for the opportunity to sound off to the Assembly Housing and Community Development Committee, which wanted to get a snapshot of affordable housing in the state that has the sixth-highest rents in the country. Some two dozen were local officials or residents who said their communities cannot meet high affordable-housing obligations because they don’t have the infrastructure or the schools are too small or the homes would change the character of their communities.

But several advocates said the real reason why many suburban municipalities are complaining about their housing obligations boils down to racism and economic segregation.

