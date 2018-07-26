BPU Orders Utilities to Do Better Job Keeping Lights on During Big Storms

The Murphy administration is ordering the state’s electric utilities to step up efforts to avert widespread power outages in the wake of a trio of nor’easters that left more than a million customers without service last March.

The directives, outlined in a 70-page report by the Board of Public Utilities staff, stem from the agency’s conclusion improvements are needed in utilities’ pre-storm planning and preparation, as well as post-storm restoration.

The recommendations range from better sharing of crews among the state’s four electric utilities to respond to outages outside their own franchise territory, improved weather forecasting, better communication about restoration efforts to customers, and requesting an assessment of the cost-effectiveness of using new technology to speed restoration efforts.

