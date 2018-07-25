State Suspends Low-Level Marijuana Cases Until September — For a Start

New Jersey won’t be prosecuting low-level marijuana cases for the next month, and possibly longer.

In a letter to New Jersey’s county and municipal prosecutors, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced yesterday that, effective immediately, all municipal prosecutors in the state should “seek an adjournment until September 4, 2018, or later, of any matter involving a marijuana-related offense pending in municipal court.”

This means that all open marijuana cases in the state’s municipal courts will be postponed for 30 days — a move that will impact tens of thousands of individuals statewide. (Most minor marijuana charges are dealt with at the municipal court level.)

Click here for the full article »