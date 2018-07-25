NJ Picked as ‘Learning Lab’ to Improve State Services Using Digital Technology

New Jersey has been picked as one of five states that will be participating this year in a National Governors Association “learning lab,” a program that is designed to highlight ways digital technology can help states enhance the delivery of government services.

The initiative is expected to complement some of the efforts that first-term Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration is launching to improve state government and foster economic growth with innovation and technology.

One of those efforts is a push within New Jersey Transit to provide riders with better information about the agency’s services. Customer relations currently is a sore spot for many daily commuters — and a frequent source of their complaints on social media when trains and buses are delayed or canceled. Other technology applications in New Jersey will also be linked to the NGA initiative, including the use of smart technology to upgrade the state’s transportation and energy infrastructure, the Murphy administration says.

