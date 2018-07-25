NJ Makes Move to Bring Solar Power to Communities that Have Been Locked Out

The state yesterday began mapping out ways to bring the benefits of solar power to communities underserved by the technology, with a focus on making it available and affordable to low-and moderate-income and urban customers.

Those populations have largely been left out of the surge in solar systems throughout New Jersey during the past decade, when more than 90,000 arrays have been installed here. The cost has not been inexpensive — billions of dollars in ratepayer subsidies have been handed out to make it happen, with often the beneficiaries being higher-income suburban residents.

Trying to address that inequity is the goal of a new pilot “community solar’’ program that aims to offer opportunities to bring clean energy to renters, multi-family dwellings, and environmental-justice communities.

