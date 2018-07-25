Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About School Funding in NJ

New Jersey's system of funding K-12 schools is a controversial subject in the state, and many taxpayers resent how aid is distributed. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill yesterday to modernize the formula the state uses to determine the aid, with the goal of making it fairer. To understand the debate, NJ Spotlight offers this guide to the complicated funding formula — and a useful glossary at the end of the story.

The formula that decides how K-12 schools are funding in New Jersey, created by the School Reform Funding Act of 2008, has itself been underfunded since its inception and — depending on how it’s calculated — it may never be truly fully funded.

The new plan, intends to create more parity among the school districts; those that have been chronically underfunded like Chesterfield and River Edge will receive large increases while those that have been overfunded (Jersey City and Glassboro) will see drastic cuts. The plan also places limits on how much aid a district can gain overall and focuses new state aid on underfunded districts.

Click here for the full article »