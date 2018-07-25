Booker Leads NJ Opposition to Census Question on Citizenship

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker is leading the call for New Jerseyans to speak out against the proposed addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. census, calling it a politically motivated attempt at reducing the state’s clout and federal aid.

The call by the Democrat and civil, immigrant and voting rights activists came yesterday as federal officials released new documents in a multistate suit against the question brought by New Jersey, New York and several other states. Those documents indicate that the decision to include a citizenship question originated with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and not with the U.S. Justice Department. Ross had stated last spring that justice officials needed citizenship data to help enforce the Voting Rights Act. That prompted Booker’s call yesterday for Ross to testify before Congress to answer the question, “Who initiated the request for the citizenship question and why?”

Booker posited his own reason for the question earlier on a conference call with activists to urge public opposition to the inclusion of the citizenship question. The U.S. Census Bureau is taking comments on the makeup of the 2020 questionnaire through August 7.

Click here for the full article »