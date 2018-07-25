Big Changes to School Funding in NJ as Fragile Alliance Holds

Gov. Phil Murphy yesterday signed into law the first significant changes to New Jersey’s school funding system in almost a decade. Filling a school gym for the announcement, the mix of guests at the signing reflected the fragile alliance the governor needed to get the legislation passed.

Murphy was front and center at the event held at Cliffside Park School No. 3, where he declared that the state was finally on a path to closing its notorious gaps in school funding.

The new law phases out various caps and limits that had sustained the disparities in the $9 billion state-aid system, Murphy said, leading the way for major investments overall in public education into the future. The state pays about half of the overall spending on New Jersey’s public schools.

