Sweeney Maneuvers to Strip Governor of Key Budget Power, Denies It’s Hostile

New Jersey’s governor would no longer be able to wield an important budget-making power — one that governors here have held for decades — under a proposed constitutional amendment that Senate President Steve Sweeney hopes to put before voters as early as this fall.

Sweeney’s push to change a key element of the annual budget process comes just weeks after the Democratic Senate leader clashed with first-term Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy over a host of revenue issues in the run up to the adoption of a new state spending plan.

His proposal would take away the governor’s sole authority to certify revenues — which currently is firmly established in the state constitution — and instead would have that duty fall to a new “revenue certification board.” That panel would take input from representatives of the executive and legislative branches, as well a third party, according to the proposed amendment.

