Op-Ed: New Jersey Should Adopt Safe Nurse-to-Patient Limit

The direct link between safe patient care and safe nurse staffing limits is clear. More than a decade of studies and almost 15 years of experience in California make clear that having too few nurses increases patient complications, infection rates and rates of readmission, and leads to even higher mortality rates. Short staffing also sends nurses from the bedside, into other jobs, or into retirement, something we cannot afford as our population ages.

Nevertheless, hospital management and even some nurse executives continue to argue against setting safe patient limits, ignoring not only the evidence but the voices of nurses everywhere, who overwhelmingly support laws setting safe patient limits out of their own experiences of working “short-staffed.”

The argument against setting patient limits (sometimes called nurse-to-patient ratios), is that setting ratios makes nurses a number. Bedside nurses know better, and they know that when hospitals set nurse staffing limits by budget, they make patients a number, and a budget line.

