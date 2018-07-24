New Law Requiring Candidates to Provide Email Helps Voters Stay Connected

It just got a little easier for voters to contact candidates for state and local offices in New Jersey. But the state still lags some of its neighbors, which provide an array of online tools to get in touch with candidates.

Gov. Phil Murphy last Friday signed into law S-1974, which requires all candidates for state, county, municipal, and school board seats to provide a working email address, in addition to a regular mailing address, when filing petitions to run for office. The measure is part of a broader group of bills, several of which remain pending, meant to boost voting in the state.

Sandra Matsen of the League of Women Voters of New Jersey called the measure “really a very small change with a big impact” when she testified in favor of the bill before a Senate committee last February. She indicated it should be easier to contact candidates using email than by sending a letter via snail mail.

