NJ Issues First Advisories for Consumption of Fish Containing PFAS Chemicals

New Jersey issued its first consumption advisories for 12 species of fish that were found to contain chemicals belonging to the PFAS family, which is being more tightly regulated by some states because of its potential to harm to human health.

The state’s Department of Environmental Protection said the fish were sampled from 14 water bodies in six counties and were found to contain different levels of the chemicals, which have been linked to illnesses including some cancers, immune system problems, and high cholesterol.

The water bodies were selected according to whether they were near potential sources of PFAS, and whether they were popular fishing spots, the DEP said.

