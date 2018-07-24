Murphy CVs Bill Forcing Divestiture from Companies Dodging Superfund Cleanups

Gov. Phil Murphy yesterday conditionally vetoed legislation (S-1208) that would force the state to divest public-pension funds from entities that avoid paying for the cleanup of federal Superfund waste sites by filing for bankruptcy.

Instead, the governor recommended giving the State Investment Council that option, among others, to correct behavior when companies in which the pension system has invested behave poorly.

In his CV message, Murphy cited a recent instance when the council convinced mortgage lenders to suspend foreclosures in Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. “Had divestiture been mandated, these lenders might still be foreclosing on devastated families,’’ the governor said.

