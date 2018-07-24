If catching a flight out of Newark Liberty International Airport conjures up visions of long lines and longer delays, you might want to try a less stressful liftoff — Trenton-Mercer Airport. According to numbers released this week by the Federal Aviation Administration, passenger growth at the airport increased 30.6 percent in 2017 over 2016. The FAA indicated that 363,626 people boarded a commercial aircraft out of Trenton-Mercer in 2017, compared with 278,436 in 2016.

The airport is adding four “exciting” new destinations in 2018 by Frontier Airlines — Myrtle Beach, Charleston, Jacksonville, and Nashville. What’s more, Frontier’s newer, quieter A320 NEO Airbus has increased seating capacity over the A319, airport officials reported.

Trenton-Mercer Airport now ranks 143rd out of 533 commercial airports in the United States and is in the top 25 percent of all commercial airports. It supports more passengers than airports with much larger terminals such as Allentown/Lehigh Valley, PA; Tallahassee and Daytona, FL; Fort Wayne, IN; and Santa Barbara, CA.

