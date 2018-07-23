‘Sin Taxes’ Are Unlikely to Deliver Revenue Bonanza to New Jersey

Tax revenue from legalized sports betting and e-cigarettes is now impacting New Jersey’s budget due to recent policy changes in Trenton, and legalized recreational marijuana use may not be too far behind. But a new report that looks at the next generation of so-called sin taxes throws cold water on the notion that they could provide cash-strapped states like New Jersey with a reliable fiscal bonanza.

The report compiled by The Pew Charitable Trusts looks at other states where taxes on things like e-cigarettes and legalized marijuana use have already been established; it also reviews the historical performance of sin taxes that have been on the books for decades in many states, including New Jersey’s long history with casino gambling.

What the researchers found is that the revenue stream from these activities has generally been subject to volatility as social trends and the regulatory framework have evolved, creating a level of uncertainty that makes it hard for policymakers to craft a responsible budget that relies too heavily on sin-tax revenues.

Click here for the full article »