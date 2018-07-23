Op-Ed: With Tunnel Repairs in Offing, Bikes are Key to Keeping People on the Move

Over the coming decade, there’s a significant chance that the aging, salt-damaged Hudson rail tunnels will be shut down for restoration before new tunnels are complete. If so, the region’s transportation providers would need to enact major contingency plans to move 200,000 affected travelers.

Bicycling can move a significant portion cheaply, healthfully, and on their own schedules. But to make this happen, the paths on the George Washington Bridge — the only bikeable connector between northern New Jersey and Manhattan — must be widened to accommodate substantially more users.

Consider how New York City is handling a similar scenario, fittingly known as the L-pocalypse.

