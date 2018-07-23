Latest NJ Court Move: Huge Number of Old Warrants Could be Quashed

Op-Ed: With Tunnel Repairs in Offing, Bikes are Key to Keeping People on the Move

The New Jersey judiciary is taking the first step toward clearing as much as a third of old outstanding bench warrants for minor violations, one of the recommendations of a recent report on the municipal court system.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner has created a panel of three assignment judges and charged them with holding hearings in the northern, central and southern parts of the state to ascertain whether any of nearly 790,000 outstanding warrants issued more than 15 years ago should remain in force.

The Administrative Office of the Courts found 787,764 open warrants from 1986 to 2003 issued for a defendant’s failure to appear in court to address parking violations, minor motor vehicle offenses and violations of local ordinances. Among those are 355,619 parking tickets. Warrants for such serious offenses as drunken driving, reckless driving, disorderly persons offenses and indictable offenses are not being considered for dismissal.

