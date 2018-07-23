Attorney General Just Says ‘No’ to Decriminalizing Marijuana in Jersey City

Op-Ed: With Tunnel Repairs in Offing, Bikes are Key to Keeping People on the Move

Op-Ed: With Tunnel Repairs in Offing, Bikes are Key to Keeping People on the Move Jul 23

Jersey City’s short-lived attempt to decriminalize marijuana was shot down by the state late last week, igniting a debate over prosecutorial discretion statewide.

As Trenton spins its wheels debating legalization efforts, Jersey City municipal prosecutor Jake Hudnut along with Mayor Steve Fulop decided to take matters into their own hands: Hudnut announced a policy last week advising all Jersey City prosecutors to decline to prosecute some low-level marijuana charges and dismiss others outright. He reasoned that the current cannabis prohibition laws put a strain on municipal budgets and disproportionately impact individuals and communities of color.

Since the Murphy administration is advocating marijuana legalization and many state legislators are supportive of decriminalization, the state’s objection was somewhat unexpected.

Click here for the full article »