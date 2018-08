New Jersey is facing a severe shortage of nurses. By 2030, it will be short 11,000 nurses — the third largest such deficit of any state.

Part of the problem is caused by the retirement of older nurses who had stayed on during the Great Recession. “Now with an uptick in the economy, they’re beginning to retire and phase out of their career,” said Dr. Benjamin Evans, president of the New Jersey State Nurses Association.

