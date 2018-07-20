Op-Ed: Let Public Challenge State’s Environmental Damage Settlements

Governor Chris Christie’s settlement with ExxonMobil for pennies on the dollar gave rise to public skepticism of collusion between the state government and the third largest company in the world. The New Jersey Supreme Court, in denying anyone’s standing to challenge the settlement, did nothing to reduce that skepticism. Indeed, it inflamed it. The New Jersey Legislature should take action to help restore faith in government by giving the public a right to be heard.

New Jersey’s lawsuit against ExxonMobil was the largest environmental damage claim in the history of not only the State of New Jersey, but also the United States — larger than for the Exxon Valdez or the BP Gulf of Mexico oil spills. For more than one hundred years Exxon contaminated the land, streams, and other waterways surrounding its refineries in Linden and Bayonne.

When the New Jersey Supreme Court denied my appeal — which was joined by environmental groups — of Gov. Christie’s settlement with ExxonMobil, the decision left New Jersey taxpayers holding the bag for ExxonMobil’s $8.9 billion of damage to the natural resources that protect the residents of Linden and Bayonne and surrounding areas from storm surges and preserve the ecological balance for fish, birds and other wildlife.

