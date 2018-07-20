Offshore Wind Hits Early Turbulence: Who Will Bring the Power Ashore?

Before New Jersey approves any projects for offshore wind farms along its coast, the state must decide who will build the transmission lines that bring the power to customers.

It is shaping up to be a bruising battle, pitting the developers vying to build wind turbines offshore against a pair of companies that want to deploy the underwater power lines from the farms to shore and customers who will use the electricity.

The issue surfaced yesterday as state regulatory officials sought input on how it should go about buying power from the offshore wind developers it hopes will achieve the Murphy administration’s clean-energy goals.

